U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Hohmann, an F-35A Lightning II maintainer with the 4th Fighter Generation Squadron, receives the first sortie launched from the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga. to Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. during the Agile Flag 23-1 exercise, which ended on March 7 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force and the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) are mum on the service’s fiscal 2024 budget request for and the testing of the Northrop Grumman [NOC] AN/APG-85 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, which is to replace the company’s AN/APG-81…