Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shake hands at the end of opening remarks during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
The U.S. on Thursday approved $500 million in new weapons aid for Ukraine, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also urged that the international coalition coordinating security assistance efforts “must continue.”
Austin hosted his 25th and final meeting of…