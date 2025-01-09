Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shake hands at the end of opening remarks during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
By Matthew Beinart |
@mbeinart22
1 hour ago |
01/09/2025

The U.S. on Thursday approved $500 million in new weapons aid for Ukraine, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also urged that the international coalition coordinating security assistance efforts “must continue.”

Austin hosted his 25th and final meeting of…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.