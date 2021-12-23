Aircrew from the 489th Attack Squadron (ATKS) perform preflight safety checks before initiating the Automated Takeoff and Landing Capability (ATLC) for an MQ-9 Reaper at Creech AFB, Nev. on Aug 3. The 489th ATKS is the first Air Combat Command squadron to use the MQ-9 Reaper’s ATLC (U.S. Air Force Photo)
U.S. strikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, Somalia and Yemen have fallen 54 percent this year–from 951 last year to 439 through Nov. 30 this year, per a new report from the London-based Airwars, a non-profit that investigates civilian harm by militaries…