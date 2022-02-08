An MQ-9 Reaper pilot from the 489th Attack Squadron takes off using the Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability at Creech AFB, Nev. on, Aug 3 last year. The 489th ATKS was the first Air Combat Command squadron to utilize the MQ-9 Reaper’s Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability (U.S. Air Force Photo)
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla, the Biden administration’s nominee to become the new head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said on Feb. 8 that the military will use fifth-generation fighters, such as the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and F-22, to strike…