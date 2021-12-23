Uncategorized Editor’s Note Share: By DDN Staff | 20 hours ago | 12/23/2021 Also In This Issue:Editor’s NoteArmy Awards Northrop Grumman $1.4 Billion Deal For IBCS ProductionUSAF Envisions Bringing Adversary Air Training In-House By 2030Final Ford Weapons Elevator FinishedState Department Reports Lower Arms Sales In 2021U.S. Strikes Fall from 951 in 2020 to 439 This Year, Group SaysAs Cyber Conflict Evolves, Sen. King Suggests CISA Must GrowAustal Wins Contract To Advance Studies Of Next Generation Logistics ShipAustal Delivers LCS-30 To The NavyMarine Corps Awards Northrop Grumman $245.8 Million For 8 More G/ATOR RadarsVolansi, Sierra Nevada Corp. Team To Offer Drone For Army’s Enduring FTUAS SolutionNorthrop Grumman Wins $353 Million Order For Three French E-2DsCBP Selects Five Companies To Provide Small UAS To DHS This is the last issue of Defense Daily in 2021. Your next issue will be dated Jan. 4, 2022. Happy Holidays! Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content. LOGIN Forgot Password? Not a subscriber or a registered user yet? Get a Free Trial Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website. REGISTER Forgot your username/password? If you are already a Defense Daily subscriber or registered user, login here. Register Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) , to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.