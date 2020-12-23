President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with the incoming commander of U.S. Space Command, Air Force Gen. John W. Raymond, following the conclusion of the ceremony on the establishment of the U.S. Space Command, the White House, Washington, D.C., Aug. 29, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
President Trump on Wednesday vetoed the $741 billion fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, with Congress set to hold votes next week to override the decision.
Lawmakers over the last several weeks urged the president to reconsider his push to…