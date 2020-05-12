U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Thompson, Vice Commander of Air Force Space Command, engages with industry partners in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 17, 2018. Thompson addressed a wide array of topics at a breakfast event hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association at the 34h Space Symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Grim)
By Vivienne Machi |
6 hours ago |
05/12/2020
covid-19

The Defense Department is weighing options to assist vulnerable space startups that have been hit hard by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Space Force’s number-two officer said May 12.

The nascent military branch remains “greatly concerned”…

