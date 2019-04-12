Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics, speaks to a crowd of small businesses, venture capitalists, and Airmen during the Inaugural Air Force Pitch Day in Manhattan, New York, March 7, 2019. Air Force Pitch Day is designed as a fast-track program to put companies on one-page contracts and same-day awards with the swipe of a government credit card. The Air Force is partnering with small businesses to help further national security in air, space and cyberspace.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Citing overwhelming success at the first-ever Air Force Pitch Day in March, the service announced a second opportunity for companies to get on contract in minutes – but this time, it’s for space technology.
Air Force Secretary…