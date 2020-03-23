Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics gives his opening remarks at the Inaugural Air Force Pitch Day in Manhattan, New York, March 6, 2019. Air Force Pitch Day, happening March 6-7, 2019, is designed as a fast-track program to put companies on one-page contracts and same-day awards with the swipe of a government credit card. The opportunity affords small businesses access to the military market as well as non-dilutive capital—funding that does not require a company to share its ownership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.
By Vivienne Machi |
8 hours ago |
03/23/2020
Also In This Issue:

Defense acquisition is in “uncharted territory” as the world reacts to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and yet little disruption entered Air Force acquisition programs due to innovative efforts to work around new travel and work restrictions, the service’s acquisition…

