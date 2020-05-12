A AN/TPS-75 radar rests on the back of a transport vehicle at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 29, 2015. The AN/TPS-75 radar is capable of providing coverage 240 nautical miles in every direction and detecting aircraft as high as 95,000 ft. The radar is being used during Northern Strike 15. NS 15 is an annual training exercise on CGJMTC that assesses joint air-to-ground capability and involves hundreds of military personnel from twenty different states as well as Canada, Latvia, Poland and Australia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Zeski/Released)
The Air Force has chosen two U.S. companies and one Australian firm to build new prototypes for its new ground-based radar system, the service said May 11.
Northrop Grumman [NOC] and Lockheed Martin [LMT] will participate under Other Transaction Authorities…