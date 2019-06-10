A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35A Lightning II above an undisclosed location, April 30, 2019. The KC-10 and its crew were tasked to support aerial refueling operations for the F-35A's first air interdiction during its inaugural deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin [LMT] have reached a handshake agreement for Lot 12 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that allows for an $80 million F-35A to be delivered one year earlier than planned, company and department officials said June 10.
The…