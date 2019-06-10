A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35A Lightning II above an undisclosed location, April 30, 2019. The KC-10 and its crew were tasked to support aerial refueling operations for the F-35A's first air interdiction during its inaugural deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
By Vivienne Machi |
06/10/2019
The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin [LMT] have reached a handshake agreement for Lot 12 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that allows for an $80 million F-35A to be delivered one year earlier than planned, company and department officials said June 10.

