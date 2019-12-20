Then-Maj. Gen. Christopher Weggeman addresses attendees before relinquishing command of the 24th Air Force during a ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 17, 2018. Weggeman received a third star and became deputy commander of Air Combat Command in August 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew C. Patterson)
By Vivienne Machi |
1 day ago |
12/20/2019

The Air Force recently stood up a new numbered Air Force for information warfare within Air Combat Command, consolidating the 24th and 25th Air Forces into the 16th Air Force, also known as Air Forces Cyber. The new entity, based at Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland,…

