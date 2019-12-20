One of three custom-modified King Air 350ER aircraft that the Department of Energy took delivery of in 2019 for its Aerial Measuring System fleet. The fleet searches for traces of potentially harmful radiation at the sites of radiological accidents, or potential terrorism targets. Credit: Dan Leone for Defense Daily
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The Department of Energy took delivery of three new radiation monitoring aircraft recently and put them on display here Wednesday at one of two home bases for the airborne leg of the agency’s counterterrorism office.
