U.S. Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, then commander of U.S. Central Command, briefs the media on U.S. Central Command's role in defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a press briefing Oct. 17, 2014, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz, U.S. Air Force/Released)
Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin, president-elect Biden’s nominee, for defense secretary, has pledged to recuse himself from decisions involving Raytheon [RTN] where he has served on the board of directors, for at least a year if confirmed to lead the Pentagon.
Austin,…