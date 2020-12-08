U.S. Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, then commander of U.S. Central Command, briefs the media on U.S. Central Command's role in defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a press briefing Oct. 17, 2014, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz, U.S. Air Force/Released)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
12/08/2020

President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday he will nominate Ret. Army Gen. Lloyd Austin III, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, as his secretary of defense.

Austin, who would be the first Black secretary of defense if confirmed by the Senate, is likely…

