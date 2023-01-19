U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, secure their Battalion headquarters in a M1 Abrams Tank, during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. JD Sacharok, Operations Group, National Training Center)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
01/19/2023

A Pentagon spokesperson on Thursday said it “doesn’t make sense” to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks at this time due to the maintenance and sustainment considerations associated with the platform.

The comments from Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.