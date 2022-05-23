Dr. Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia; Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley participate in the second Ukraine Defense Contact Group conducted virtually from the Pentagon, May 23, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Matthew Beinart |
1 day ago |
05/23/2022

The latest meeting of a new U.S.-led group to coordinate international military aid efforts to Ukraine included Denmark detailing plans to provide Kyiv with Harpoon anti-ship missile systems and several countries announcing new donations of “critically needed…

