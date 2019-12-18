A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] on Tuesday evening received an $804 million order to deliver Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) for the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, as well as the Montenegro military.
The full-rate production order covers 2,271 JLTVs and 16,714…