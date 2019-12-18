Colored oil smoke indicates rotor wake and wind effects while external “tufts” adhered to the outside of the CH-53K King Stallion show surface airflow. These efforts were used to validate a modification that mitigates Exhaust Gas Re-ingestion for the new Marine Corps aircraft in a test at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. on April 4, 2019. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) said a team of government and industry engineers have solved and mitigated an engine integration issue for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter this week.
During flight tests, the Marine Corps found several design deficiencies…