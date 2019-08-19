A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
The Marine Corps is planning to increase its buy of Oshkosh [OSK]-built Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to 15,000 vehicles as it looks to fully replace its Humvee fleet, a company official told Defense Daily on Monday.
The decision to increase the acquisition objective,…