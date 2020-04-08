Marines with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Twentynine Palms, Calif., perform Amphibious Landing missions at Camp Pendleton, Calif., during Joint Light Tactical Vehicle operational testing. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by William C. Beach, U.S. Army Operational Test Command Test and Documentation Team)
By Matthew Beinart |
11 hours ago |
04/08/2020

The Marine Corps is soliciting industry input on new ground based air defense systems to be integrated on its Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and capable of taking down drones, fixed and rotary-wing threats. 

Request for Information notices released in…

