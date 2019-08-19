The Navy on Friday awarded Raytheon [RTN] a $200 million contract for MK 15 Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) upgrades, conversions, overhauls, and associated hardware for the U.S and international customers.

CIWS is a rapid-fire fast-reaction radar-guided gun system used to defend against low and high-flying maneuvering threats that have penetrated other defenses, like missiles, aircraft, and small ships.

The contract combines purchases for the U.S. (85 percent), and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for Saudi Arabia (8 percent) and the United Kingdom (seven percent). It includes options that, if exercised, will increase the total contract value to $367 million.

Work will occur in various U.S. locations, mostly Louisville, Ky.; Tucson, Ariz.; El Segundo, Calif.; and Melbourne, Fla. It is expected to be finished by October 2023.

Funding from FY 2019 Navy, Army, and FMS procurement accounts was obligated at time of award, with $60 million set to expire at the end of this fiscal year.

The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with U.S. Code provisions with Raytheon as the only source that can provide the service without unacceptable delays and duplications of costs.

Last year, Raytheon won several contracts for more CIWS works. Last September it won $482 million for similar CIWS upgrade and overhaul work (Defense Daily, Sept. 28).; in March 2018 the State Department approved a potential $45 million FMS conversion kits to upgrade Japan’s model baseline (Defense Daily, March 5); and in February 2018 Canada announced it awarded the company a $574 million contract to upgrade and support 21 CIWS for the Royal Canadian Navy (Defense Daily, Feb. 1).