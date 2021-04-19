James Geurts, acting Under Secretary of the Navy, visited Camp Lejeune, N.C., on April 9 to observe emerging technologies being demonstrated at the Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) on April 9, 2021. He was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, U.S. Marine Corps deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration and Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities (OPNAV N9). (Photo: U.S. Navy by Joe Bullinger/Released)
By Rich Abott |
12 hours ago |
04/19/2021

The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic concluded a joint civilian-military Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), on April 14.

The 10-day NICE ANTX, located at Camp Lejeune, N.C.,  had over…

