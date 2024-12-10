Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti on Dec. 6, 2024 toured Boeing’s Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) manufacturing facility, met with Boeing contractors and Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron (UUVRON) 3, and gave remarks about the importance of having robotic multi-mission submersibles in the fleet. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
The first Boeing [BA] Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) is due to be delivered to the Navy early next year, the Navy confirmed with a visit by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) to the California production facility.
On Dec. 6 Adm. Lisa Franchetti…