Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Lisa Franchetti on Dec. 6, 2024 toured Boeing’s Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) manufacturing facility, met with Boeing contractors and Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Squadron (UUVRON) 3, and gave remarks about the importance of having robotic multi-mission submersibles in the fleet. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
2 seconds ago |
12/10/2024
Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The first Boeing [BA] Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) is due to be delivered to the Navy early next year, the Navy confirmed with a visit by  the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) to the California production facility.

On Dec. 6 Adm. Lisa Franchetti…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.