Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke- class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) in Mayport, Florida on Aug. 1, 2024 after it returned from a 263-day deployment in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Mediterranean Sea, supporting freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
3 hours ago |
10/16/2024
Navy/USMC
Also In This Issue:

The Navy’s top officer said naval operations in the Red Sea against Houthi weapons launches from Yemen has helped the service quickly adapt and evolve tactics and systems.

During a Wednesday event at the Atlantic Council, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm.…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.