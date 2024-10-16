Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti recognizes Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke- class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG-87) in Mayport, Florida on Aug. 1, 2024 after it returned from a 263-day deployment in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Mediterranean Sea, supporting freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)
The Navy’s top officer said naval operations in the Red Sea against Houthi weapons launches from Yemen has helped the service quickly adapt and evolve tactics and systems.
During a Wednesday event at the Atlantic Council, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm.…