RTX said that the U.S. Army's EDGE exercise last month at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz. featured the use of Collins Aerospace's RapidEdge mission system and Raytheon’s CODE autonomy to allow drone collaboration to achieve a goal with minimal human direction. "The autonomy solutions allowed a collaborative team of uncrewed aerial vehicles to execute a threat detection mission even when command links to human operators were severed," RTX said. "The UAVs were also able to communicate their findings to other teams, including one from Raytheon, which used the data to confirm and strike targets with a surrogate for its Coyote Block 3 launched effect" (U.S. Army Photo)
U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George on Wednesday made the case for fielding “easy, intuitive” systems that require significantly less support from original equipment manufacturer (OEM) representatives in conflict zones and other forward locations.
Rather…