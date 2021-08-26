Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) conducted a successful test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) on August 25th in Promontory, Utah as part of the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW). (U.S. Navy photo)
By Matthew Beinart |
18 hours ago |
08/26/2021
Also In This Issue:

The Navy has conducted a successful test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) for the hypersonic weapon development program, the service said Thursday.

The demonstration, conducted on Wednesday in Promontory, Utah, follows a successful test of the First…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.