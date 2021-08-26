Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) conducted a successful test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) on August 25th in Promontory, Utah as part of the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability and the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW). (U.S. Navy photo)
The Navy has conducted a successful test of the Second Stage Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) for the hypersonic weapon development program, the service said Thursday.
The demonstration, conducted on Wednesday in Promontory, Utah, follows a successful test of the First…