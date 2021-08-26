As part of the At-Sea-Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 exercise, the U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG- 117) fired two Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to engage ballistic missile targets launched from the Hebrides Range on May 26 and 30. The Ignatius is equipped with Aegis Baseline 9 (U.S. Navy Photo)
The Navy plans to have an “exponential” improvement in the service’s space domain awareness (SDA) in the next several years with Aegis Weapon System upgrades planned for 30-40 ships, Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi, the director of strategy, plans, and…