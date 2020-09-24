Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF) and U.S. 2nd Fleet, alongside Rear Adm. Andrew Betton, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk, cut the ribbon to commemorate JFCNF's achievement of initial operational capability (IOC), Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released, U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
20 hours ago |
09/24/2020
Navy

NATO’s latest command, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), reached its initial operational capability (IOC) in a ceremony on Sept. 17.

Reaching IOC means the commander of JFCNF determined it is ready to begin initial tasking from NATO’s operational headquarters…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.