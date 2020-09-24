Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF) and U.S. 2nd Fleet, alongside Rear Adm. Andrew Betton, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Command Norfolk, cut the ribbon to commemorate JFCNF's achievement of initial operational capability (IOC), Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green/Released, U.S. Navy)
NATO’s latest command, Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), reached its initial operational capability (IOC) in a ceremony on Sept. 17.
Reaching IOC means the commander of JFCNF determined it is ready to begin initial tasking from NATO’s operational headquarters…