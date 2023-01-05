As part of the At-Sea-Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 exercise, the U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG- 117) fired two Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to engage ballistic missile targets launched from the Hebrides Range on May 26 and 30. The Ignatius is equipped with Aegis Baseline 9 (U.S. Navy Photo)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a n undefinitized contract action (UCA) on Dec. 28 worth up to $528 million to expand performance of the Aegis Weapon System for air and missile defense capabilities in Guam.
This award includes…