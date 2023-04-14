As part of the At-Sea-Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 exercise, the U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG- 117) fired two Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors to engage ballistic missile targets launched from the Hebrides Range on May 26 and 30. The Ignatius is equipped with Aegis Baseline 9 (U.S. Navy Photo)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is seeking market research in preparation of a 10-year upgrade to the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) family of missiles, according to a request for information (RFI) published April 13.
The market research aims to “determine interest…