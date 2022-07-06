The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) plans for the initial delivery of the air and missile defense system it is developing for Guam to be delivered by Lockheed Martin [LMT] in 2024 in a sole source contract.

The agency published a notice on July 1 that said it intends to award a sole source contract for the Aegis Guam System (AG) via a Request For Information (RFI) barring any alternate sources found, which is highly unlikely.

In March, MDA disclosed the architecture it has chosen to defend Guam against air and missile threats includes mobile units using the Lockheed Martin Aegis Combat System, Raytheon Technologies [RTX] Standard Missile (SM)-3 and SM-6 missiles, and the Northrop Grumman [NOC] Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) as well as maintaining the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system already on Guam (Defense Daily, March 29).

The RFI was issued seeking any alternative sources beyond Lockheed Martin to “design, develop, test, and integrate the [Aegis Guam System] weapon system with associated combat system systems and elements.”

The agency said it plans for an initial incremental delivery of an AG system to a Guam facility by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 and to receive subsequent deliveries in fiscal years 2026 and 2028. Any competitor other than Lockheed Martin would be required to maintain that schedule.

The work will also require leveraging the current Aegis Weapon System common source library (CSL) software and production suites as well as developing a new launcher interface and non-recurring engineering and integration of a new launcher for AG.

MDA noted it will not provide materials or a technical data package for the AG to prospective offerors, which would otherwise make it possible for other offerors to compete on the program.

The MDA notice said that “due to the fact that the Government does not currently possess design data to provide to interested parties, and no Government Furnished Equipment or Government Furnished Information can be provided in support of this notice, MDA believes that only Lockheed Martin, Rotary Mission System is capable of providing the required services; however, all responsible sources interested may provide their interest and capability to respond to this requirement.”

MDA said barring any alternate sources found it intends to issue a contract modification to Lockheed Martin for this work at an undisclosed date.

Responses are due July 16.