U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, passes the United States Space Forces, Indo-Pacific, command flag to Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the Space Force element of U.S. Indo-Pacom, during the elemen't activation last Nov. 22 at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii (U.S. Navy Photo)
Raytheon Techologies’ [RTX] Intelligence & Space and Boeing’s [BA] Millennium Space Systems–both in El Segundo, Calif.–are to begin building the first prototype Missile Track Custody (MTC) Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Overhead Persistent…