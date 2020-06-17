From front to back, the U.S. Navy Supply-class fast-combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), the Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Otto Suerdrup (F312), the German Navy Bremen-class frigate FGS Luebeck (F214), and the German Navy Rhone-Class replenishment oiler FGS Rhoen (A1443) sail in formation behind the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while participating in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020 in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2020. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The 2020 annual NATO Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) naval exercise concluded on June 16 after a week and a half of exclusively maritime exercises.
Due to restrictions to limit exposure with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s exercise was the first to take place…