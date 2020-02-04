An unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) Knifefish mine countermeasures platform being recovered by Military Sealift Command's expeditionary sea base, USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams (T-ESB 4), while the ship was at anchor in the Chesapeake Bay, Sept. 14. This was the first time a UUV was launched and recovered by an expeditionary sea base. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Pentagon’s top weapons tester said the Knifefish unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) testing environment was too similar to how developers trained the system’s classification algorithm.
While testing was adequate under the scope of test objectives, “the…