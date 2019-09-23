U.S. Navy Sailors and civil service mariners launch an unmanned surface vehicle (USV) mine countermeasure platform from the expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams (T-ESB 4), into the Chesapeake Bay on September 14. This was the first time a USV was launched and recovered from a Navy ship. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy tested a mine countermeasures (MCM) mission package (MP) on the expeditionary sea base USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams (T-ESB-4), the service said Sept. 19.
T-ESB-4 spent three days in the Chesapeake Bay, where it tested the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)…