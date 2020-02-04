Sonardyne International on Tuesday said it has acquired underwater imaging and inspection specialist 2G Robotics, adding to its capabilities in subsea products and services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sonardyne, which is based in the United Kingdom, offers a range of autonomous underwater equipment and systems for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), unmanned surface vehicles, and marine robotic instruments for applications in oil and gas, defense and critical infrastructure protection, and ocean science.

2G Robotics, which is based in Canada, offers a family of underwater laser scanners, and a micro inspection skid for use on ROVs, that are used in a variety of markets including defense, civil infrastructure, offshore assets, marine sciences, nuclear and more.

2G Robotics will operate as an independent business and brand and will continue to be led by its CEO, Jason Gillham.

“2G Robotics has a dedicated research team and well-developed product and service lines, with scope for growth,” John Ramsden, Sonardyne’s managing director, said in a statement. “As an independent company, their offering is complementary to the growing range of products and services our wider group of companies provides to the marine sector.”