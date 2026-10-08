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Navy/USMC

BAE Receives Final ACV Order From Marines, Nabs $230.1 Million For 32 Recovery Variants

Matthew Beinart By
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BAE Receives Final ACV Order From Marines, Nabs $230.1 Million For 32 Recovery Variants
Rendering of ACV-Recovery variant. Photo: BAE Systems.

The Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems $230.1 million for 32 recovery variant Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV-R), which is the final production order under the current program.  BAE Systems on Thursday said the latest order will take work on the ACV production line in York, Pa., out to 2029.  “Our partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps has been instrumental in the development and production of the ACV program, and this award highlights our shared commitment to make sure they are…

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