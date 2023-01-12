The Honorable Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary of the Army, receives an orientation to the Transport Erector Launcher of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon by members of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and Lockheed Martin during a visit to Huntsville, Alabama on April 1, 2022. Photo: William King, U.S. Army Materiel Command.
The Army is planning to invest more than $290 million to support cloud computing migration efforts over the next year, the service’s under secretary said Thursday.
Under Secretary Gabe Camarillo told attendees at an AFCEA NOVA event the cloud migration push…