04/10/2020

The Army is aiming to select five vendors at the end of fiscal year 2021 to provide digital designs for its revamped Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition, with plans to award a production contract in FY ‘27 and equip first units in late FY ‘28.

