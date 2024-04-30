Marine Corps Sgt. William Gilbertie, a field radio operator with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group utilizes an Android Tactical Assault Kit to validate joint-coalition targeting processes during field testing of new radio equipment at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, Alaska, May 10, 2023 in support of Northern Edge. Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano, III MEF Information Group
The Army on Wednesday detailed its decision to cancel the next planned award for its Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT), citing “evolving requirements and a strategic realignment within the program.”
After recently concluding the first…