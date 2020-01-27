A 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron E-11A aircraft outfitted with a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node sits on the runway at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, April 4, 2019. The 430th EECS is the only unit that operates these aircraft with the BACN payload. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Anna-Marie Wyant)
By Vivienne Machi |
1 day ago |
01/27/2020
highlights

Multiple senior military officials have confirmed a U.S. military aircraft has crashed in Afghanistan on Jan. 27, while the status of the crew remains unknown.

The news, originally reported by the Taliban and picked up by U.S. and regional outlets, was confirmed…

