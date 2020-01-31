A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-35A Lightning II above an undisclosed location, April 30, 2019. The KC-10 and its crew were tasked to support aerial refueling operations for the F-35A's first air interdiction during its inaugural deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command's area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
Poland’s leaders signed a contract Jan. 31 to formally procure 32 F-35A Joint Strike Fighters for $4.6 billion, becoming the latest partner to join the F-35 family via foreign military sales.
Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the contract in…