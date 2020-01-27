Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein speaks to Airmen during an all call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2019. During the all call, Goldfein covered topics such as multi-domain operations, joint leaders and teams and the importance of squadrons in the Air Force. This was Goldfein’s first stop as he visits various units in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)
By Vivienne Machi |
1 day ago |
01/27/2020

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein’s goal for fiscal year 2021 will be to convince stakeholders on Capitol Hill and in the defense industry that the service’s future is a networked architecture where access to data – not platforms – is the priority.

Speaking…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.