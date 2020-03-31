The chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force displays the service’s uniform nametapes in the Pentagon Jan. 17 in Arlington, Virginia. The Space Force is the sixth branch of service that was established during the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett)
The Air Force plans to transfer 23 space-related missions to the Space Force, which will cover over 1,800 billets, the service said March 31.
The U.S. military’s newest service has had personnel assigned to it since its formal establishment last December,…