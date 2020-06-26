Air Force Materiel Command is leading a digital campaign to leverage modern digital capabilities to decrease the time it takes to move a weapon system from a concept into the hands of a warfighter, while providing the ability to adapt capabilities at speed to meet the requirements of today’s dynamic warfighting domain. This illustration represents a digital twin--a virtual representation of an instance of a physical object that shares data with its physical twin throughout the system life cycle. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Chris Quinlan and John James)
Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) has embarked on an ambitious effort to employ digital modeling and engineering techniques across the service’s myriad programs, in the hopes that these technologies will speed up program lifecycles and improve long-term sustainment.
