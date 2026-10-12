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X-Bow To Supply Rocket Booster For Leidos Low-Cost Cruise Missile

Cal Biesecker By
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X-Bow To Supply Rocket Booster For Leidos Low-Cost Cruise Missile
Static fire of X-Bow Systems solid rocket motor. Photo: X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems on Monday said it will supply the booster motors for Leidos’ [LDOS] Low-Cost Containerized Munition (LCCM) the company is supplying to the Army.

X-Bow said it expects to begin full-rate production of the solid rocket motors in 2027 following design, qualification and static fires testing of its booster. The Defense Department in May signed three-year framework agreements with Leidos, Anduril Industries, CoAspire and Kongsberg’s Zone 5 Technologies for their respective LCCMs (Defense Daily, May 13).

The Army’s initial order to Leidos is expected to be for 3,000 LCCMs. X-Bow’s booster will push the cruise missile out of the launch container and quickly bring it to flying speed.

X-Bow made the announcement during the Association of the U.S. Army Conference.

X-Bow recently completed deliveries of 2,100 rocket-assisted takeoff motors to AEVEX Corp. [AVEX] for the company’s long-range Disruptor drone and is under contract with the Navy to develop and qualify a solid rocket motor booster for the future Navy Modular Missile (Defense Daily, April 7 and Oct. 7).

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