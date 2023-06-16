A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has sent a letter asking the Army for more information on its decision to select AM General for the potential $9.7 billion Joint Light Tactical Vehicle follow-on contract over current manufacturer var AIAD_adc644209ed8d0e4efecb7575c8ec06b_648d55b4e616d;googletag.cmd.push(function(){var…