Jeff Bezos, Amazon chief executive officer, speaks with retired Gen. Larry Spencer, Air Force Association president, during AFA's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2018. ASC18 is a professional development conference that offers an opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, seminars, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
The Pentagon has said if a federal court does not dismiss Amazon Web Service’s [AMZN] claim of political influence by the Trump administration in the decision to award the potential $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract to…