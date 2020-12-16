Jeff Bezos, Amazon chief executive officer, speaks with retired Gen. Larry Spencer, Air Force Association president, during AFA's Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md., Sept. 19, 2018. ASC18 is a professional development conference that offers an opportunity for Department of Defense personnel to participate in forums, seminars, speeches and workshops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
Amazon Web Services [AMZN] has asked a federal court to overturn the Pentagon’s re-award of the potential $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract, alleging it had a superior proposal at a more affordable price than Microsoft…